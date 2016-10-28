* CompuGroup says gave Agfa indication of interest

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 28 German medical software company CompuGroup Medical has approached Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert about a possible takeover, the two companies said on Friday.

CompuGroup said it had given Agfa's board of directors a non-binding indication of interest but said it was not certain that it would end up making a firm offer.

"The discussions between the companies are at an early stage, no response has been given to the indication of interest and CompuGroup Medical SE has not been able to verify or discuss any of the assumptions and conditions underlying its indication of interest," CompuGroup said.

Agfa, which has a market value of 616 million euros ($672 million) after its share lost a third of its value so far this year, said its board would carefully evaluate CompuGroup's approach.

Shares in the Belgian company, which in 2004 sold its eponymous camera film business which made it a household name, were indicated to jump 12 percent to 4.01 euros when the market opens. CompuGroup were down 2.5 percent in pre-market trade.

Agfa is active in the printing and medical imaging business, making products ranging from X-ray machines to printing plates for commercial printers. CompuGroup makes software for doctors' offices, pharmacies and hospitals. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Philip Blenkinsop)