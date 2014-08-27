BRUSSELS Aug 27 Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday said it grew its profit margins in the second quarter, helped by lower raw materials prices and a programme to improve efficiency.

Core profit in the second quarter grew by 12.5 percent to 63 million euros ($82.9 million) in spite of an 11 percent fall in revenues.

The group said its net debt fell by 123 million euros from last year to 176 million euros at the end of the second quarter.