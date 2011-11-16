* Q3 net loss 37 mln euros vs 25.6 mln loss expected

* Industrial inkjet, computed radiography drive revenues

BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday posted a bigger than expected third-quarter net loss in the third quarter as the group bore hefty charges to save costs.

The group, which used to be a photography company but now specialises in printing systems and healthcare imaging, said revenues grew 1.1 percent excluding currency effects, driven by its industrial inkjet and digital radiography businesses.

Agfa said in a statement on Wednesday that its restructuring costs and non-recurring items reached 19 million euros in the quarter, about three times as high as a year ago.

The group posted a net loss of 37 million euros ($50.0 million), worse than the loss of 25.6 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts and against a 16 million euro profit in the July-September period of 2010.

"Our higher than average restructuring costs show that we are doing everything within our power to align our costs to the situation in our markets and to improve our productivity," chief executive Christian Reinaudo said.

Agfa, which sold its traditional photographic film business in 2004, already said when presenting second quarter results, that the third quarter would be worse than the second due to seasonal weakness.

The group's profits have suffered from the soaring price of silver, a metal it uses in products such as analogue X-ray film. It has risen some 30 percent since the start of the year and hit an all-time high of $49.51 per troy ounce in April.

Agfa said in 2010 that its core profit would take a hit of 12 million euros ($16.4 million) for every $1 increase in the price of silver, but Reinaudo told Reuters in September that its exposure was now smaller than that.

Recurring earnings before interest and tax fell 81.5 percent to 10 million euros in the third quarte, broadly in line with the 10.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)