BRUSSELS Oct 28 Belgian graphics group Agfa said on Friday it had been approached by Germany's CompuGroup Medical about a possible acquisition.

"The Board of Directors of Agfa, together with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully evaluate CompuGroup's expression of interest," Agfa said in a statement, adding it was not certain the deal would go ahead.

Agfa, which in 2004 sold its eponymous camera film business which made it a household name, is active in the printing and medical imaging business, making products ranging from X-ray machines to printing plates for commercial printers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)