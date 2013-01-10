BRUSSELS Jan 10 Belgian imaging technology company Agfa-Gevaert said on Thursday it had signed an alliance with Eastman Park Micrographics (EPM) in micofilm products.

Under the deal, Agfa will manufacture microfilm and related photochemicals for EPM, and EPM will distribute these products worldwide under its own brand name Imagelink.

"As a result of the new arrangement, EPM will be able to assure the long-term continuity of supply to the market and Agfa will increase its microfilm production significantly," the companies said in a joint statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

EPM was formerly a unit of Eastman Kodak Company.