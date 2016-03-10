BRUSSELS, March 10 Belgian graphics company Agfa
said on Wednesday it would grow revenues and its
profit margins in 2016 despite of economic headwinds.
Agfa said it aimed for a core profit (REBITDA) margin of 10
percent in 2016, an increase of about 1 percentage point from
the 9.1 percent in 2015.
The group, which makes products such as printing plates as
well as radiography equipment, said it also aimed for revenues
of 3 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in the medium term. In 2015,
it made 2.65 billion of revenues, a rise of 1.0 percent.
Agfa said it was still cautious about the geopolitical
situation and a slowdown in some of its growth markets.
Agfa, which divested its namesake photography business in
2004, said 2015 revenue growth was strongest in its digital
radiography and its digital inkjet printing businesses.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)