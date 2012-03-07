BRUSSELS, March 7 Belgian imaging
technology company Agfa said on Wednesday that the
impact of silver prices would fade further in 2012 as it shifted
away from analogue products.
Agfa said for 2011 its core profit (EBITDA) would decline by
12 million euros ($15.7 million) for every $1 per ounce rise in
the silver price. Chief Executive Christian Reinaudo told a news
conference that the corresponding impact would be 7.5 million
euros this year.
Analogue applications, such as certain X-ray film and some
printing, have suffered from high silver prices. Silver
has come off highs close to $50 per troy ounce experienced in
April 2011 but remains lofty at about $33 per troy ounce.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)