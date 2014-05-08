UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
May 8 Agfa-Gevaert Nv :
* Agfa launches a public exchange offer on its bonds maturing June 2, 2015
* Launching an unconditional public exchange offer on its outstanding bonds
* Exchange offer relates to all fixed rate bonds for a total amount of 189,000,000 euro, maturing june 2, 2015
* Acceptance period will run from 9 May 2014 (9:00 cet) to 22 May 2014 (16:00 cet)
* Has appointed KBC Bank Nv as dealer manager and centralising agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.