* ENORAMA PHARMA HAS SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING OF SEK 7.0 MILLION
BRUSSELS, March 6 Agfa Gevaert NV : * Says each $1 movement in silver has about $5 million euro effect per Troy
ounce on EBIT
AMSTERDAM, June 1 Dutch healthcare technology company Philips said Thursday it had reached deals with New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare for them to use its genomics platform for cancer research and treatment.