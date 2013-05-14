BRIEF-Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's shares to debut trade on April 7 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nXAf52 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRUSSELS May 14 Agfa-Gevaert NV : * CEO says expects no major impact from silver for remainder of the year
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
* COMPANY TOOK OUT A LOAN OF 3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FROM SHAREHOLDER PETER MÖLLER VIA COMPANY