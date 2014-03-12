BRUSSELS, March 12 Agfa-Gevaert NV : * Says Fy Recurring EBITDA 224 mln euros Vs 225 mln euros * Says FY net result of 49 million euro * Says in 2013, net pension liabilities were reduced by 313 million euro, leading to a strong increase in equity * In 2014, aim to make good progress towards medium-term target of delivering double digit recurring EBITDA percentage