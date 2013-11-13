AMSTERDAM Nov 13 Agfa-Gevaert NV :
* Agfa Gevaert-publishes its third quarter 2013 results
* Says group revenue impacted by strong currency effects
* Says gross profit margin continued to improve year-on-year
* Says net result at minus 6 million euro .
* Says recurring EBIT at 26 million euro
* Says working capital improvement contributed to strong
operational cash flow
and to net debt reduction
* Says analog film revenue was much lower than in the third
quarter of last
year
* Q3 revenue 689 million euros versus 766 million euros last
year
* Says Q3 gross profit of 209 million euros