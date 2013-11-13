AMSTERDAM Nov 13 Agfa-Gevaert NV :
* AGFA-GEVAERT SAYS Q3 GROSS PROFIT OF 192 MLN EUROS
* agfa-gevaert nv says group revenue impacted by
strong currency
effects
* agfa-gevaert nv says gross profit margin continued
to improve
year-on-year
* agfa-gevaert nv says net result at minus 6 million
euro .
* agfa-gevaert nv says recurring ebit at 26 million
euro
* agfa-gevaert nv says working capital improvement
contributed to
strong operational cash flow and to net debt reduction
* agfa-gevaert nv says analog film revenue was much
lower than in
the third quarter of last year
* agfa-gevaert nv q3 revenue 689 million euros vs 766
mln euros
last year