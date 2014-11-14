Nov 14 Agfa Gevaert Nv
* Net result was positive for fourth consecutive quarter
* Gross profit margin improved significantly to 30.8 percent
* Adaptation of product portfolio should allow group to
limit revenue decline in quarters to come
* Q3 revenue 689 million euro, down 7.7 percent
* Management of our operational costs brings us closer to
our short-term target of reaching a 10 percent recurring EBITDA
percentage
* Q3 recurring ebitda 46 million euros versus 51 million
euros last year
* Measures we recently took to address our restructuring
costs clearly help to deliver a sustained positive net result
* Uncertain investment climate in the US healthcare sector
continued to weigh on the Agfa healthcare business group's
revenue
