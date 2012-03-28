March 28 Canadian wealth manager AGF Management
Ltd's first-quarter profit fell 11 percent, hurt in
part by lower assets under management.
For the December-February quarter, the company earned C$26.1
million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$29.2
million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$155.5 million.
Total assets under management fell 8.8 percent to C$47.8
billion.
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired on the
acquisition of Acuity hurt first-quarter earnings by 4 Canadian
cents a share.
Shares of AGF closed at C$15.75 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.