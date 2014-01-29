By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Jan 29 AGF Management Ltd
reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on
Wednesday as the redemption of a single legacy account helped
trim assets under management by 12.1 percent, even as global
stock markets gained.
The Canadian fund manager, one of the nation's largest
independents, said net income from continuing operations was
C$7.1 million ($6.4 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with C$13.0 million,
or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected profit of 12 Canadian cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the fourth quarter was C$117.4 million, down 6
percent from C$124.9 million in the same period in 2012 but
slightly above estimates of C$116.2 million.
While assets under management dropped to C$34.4 billion at
November 30, 2013, largely due to net redemptions within
institutional accounts, high-net-worth AUM - a coveted segment
of the market - rose 16 percent to C$4.0 billion.
Gross sales in the retail business rose 6.6 percent in 2013
from 2012.
Redemptions, which have plagued the mutual fund industry for
the last five years as investors flee volatility in the
financial market, were 33.6 percent lower in the quarter from
the same period in 2012.
"Since January 2013, each month has shown improvements in
the level of retail outflows as compared to the same month of
the prior year," AGF noted in the report.
The C$3.0 billion drop in institutional accounts to C$10.9
billion reflected a C$2.7 billion redemption related to a single
legacy account.