Sept 25 Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd reported a third-quarter loss on lower managed assets.

The company lost C$13.3 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the June-August quarter, compared with a profit of C$15.4 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total assets under management decreased 14.8 percent to $41.2 billion as of Aug. 31.