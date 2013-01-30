By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Jan 30 Canadian fund manager AGF
Management Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly
earnings on Wednesday and said it intends to renew its share
repurchase program.
Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to
C$13.0 million from C$18.0 million a year earlier. Revenue and
assets under management declined 14.9 percent amid weak investor
confidence and an overall industry slump.
But earnings per share were higher than expected at C$0.14.
Analysts' average forecast was C$0.12, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We view AGF's earnings quite positively and believe that it
should relieve some of the concerns driving an overhang in its
valuation," Barclays analyst John Aiken said in a research note.
"Core earnings came in ahead of expectations as cost
controls appear to be occurring sooner and stronger than
anticipated by the market. This should be positive for consensus
earnings expectations," he added.
AGF said assets under management decreased 14.9 percent to
C$39.2 billion at Nov. 30, 2012, as a result of net redemptions
in institutional and sub-advisory accounts.
"We recognize that 2012 posed clear challenges for the
investment management industry and AGF," Chief Executive Blake
Goldring said in a statement.
The firm said it is seeking regulatory approval for another
normal-course issuer bid, which Aiken said implied plans to buy
back 10 percent of the outstanding shares.