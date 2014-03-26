BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%
March 26 Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses.
The company's net income from continuing operations rose to C$17.1 million ($15.3 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from C$15.6 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations fell about 5 percent to C$116.9 million. ($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.