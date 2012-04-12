By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Five years ago,
Twitter's critics dismissed the idea that news could be
transmitted in 140 characters. Now, Adrian Aoun thinks it can be
done in just five or six words.
Aoun, a 29-year old entrepreneur in Seattle, unveiled on
Wednesday an automated, algorithm-driven news aggregator called
Wavii that strips articles down to its bare essentials -- who
did what -- and presents them in a customized, Twitter-like
feed.
In most news articles, Aoun said, "The 'what happened' and
the analysis of what happened is coupled."
"I want to separate that a little," he said.
Coming at a time when readers increasingly consume news as
morsel-sized commodities, the ambitious start-up has piqued
enough interest in Silicon Valley to attract a quirky but
well-known mix of angel investors, from Ron Conway to Mitch
Kapor, the co-founder of Lotus Software, to Keith Rabois, Max
Levchin and Scott Banister -- three entrepreneurs with deep ties
to Paypal.
The app combs mainstream outlets and hunts for similar news
stories on any topic selected by the user -- be it Rihanna or
the Syrian uprising. It then crunches the similar stories
through a "natural language processing" algorithm, spitting out
a threadbare headline devoid of adjectives, context or detail.
The resulting item is interactive and tagged by topic, so
clicking on a story about a Justin Bieber sighting in Manhattan
could, in theory, produce a list of where else Justin Bieber has
been sighted recently, Aoun said. The item would also have a
link back to a full-length news article.
In many ways, Aoun said he believes Wavii sits at the
intersection of Google News, Twitter and Facebook
. It scales the Web for news but also applies tags to
people, events and actions in news developments, much like what
Facebook does with friends' activities.
"We're making Facebook out of Google, and we're taking
Google data and Facebook-izing it," he said.
Wavii would be more useful than Twitter in following
specific topics based on a user's interests without having to
follow multiple individual sources, said Banister, the investor
in Wavii.
"The reason why we have journalism and news sources is
because they cover everything, all sides of a story," said
Banister. "I think that consumers will very much like the
ability to follow real news -- the good, the bad and the ugly."
The project, which Aoun has been working on secretly for the
past two years, has required significant engineering muscle.
He has amassed a team of 25 engineers, largely natural
language processing academics and machine learning experts
formerly with Amazon, to figure out how to parse
through news stories to find relevant information to tag.
The field is also not altogether foreign to Aoun, a former
software developer at Microsoft : His father, Joseph,
the current president of Northeastern University, was a academic
linguist who studied under Noam Chomsky at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, he noted.
But he acknowledged the large scope of his ambition.
"We have to teach a computer to read language, which is
astronomically difficult," Aoun said. "A lot of linguists have
tried and failed."