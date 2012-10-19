Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
LONDON Oct 19 Aggreko PLC : * Has delivered a robust performance in the third quarter * Trading at a group level has been in line with our expectations * On a reported basis, revenues grew by 22%, whilst on an underlying basis
revenues grew by 13% * Net debt at £685 million has increased by £7 million in the three months to
30 Sept 2012 * We now expect the local business will have a better second half than we
previously anticipated * Expect to spend about £415 million on fleet capital expenditure in the
current year * FY group margins, both on a reported and underlying basis, will be at similar
levels to last year * Exchange rates, bad debt provisions will impact our anticipated profits for
the year by about 2.5%
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.