June 6 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest
temporary power provider, said Chief Financial Officer Carole
Cran had tendered her resignation after 13 years in the role to
become the finance head of Forth Ports Ltd, a Scottish
infrastructure funds-owned company.
The company, whose kits power major events and cover
electricity shortfalls, said on Tuesday it would initiate a
process to identify her successor and Cran would leave within
the next 12 months following an orderly handover.
Cran's departure comes less than a month after Aggreko
announced the immediate departure of Nicolas Fournier, its
managing director of power solutions since November 2015.
The company has been hit by lower demand for its generators
from North American oil and gas customers, who cut spending
after commodity prices slumped.
It has also had to price in a "significant" discount to
secure a 200 megawatt contract in Argentina -- its single
largest market. This move lead Aggreko to issue a profit warning
in March.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)