* Sees FY pretax of about 324 mln stg

* Says well placed for start of 2012, more cautious on H2

LONDON Dec 19 Britain's Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, nudged up its pretax profit forecast for 2011 to about 324 million pounds after a strong finish to the year, leaving it well positioned for the start of 2012.

The guidance represents profit growth of about 5 percent for the firm, which will supply power for the 2012 London Olympics. Revenue was expected to come in at about 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion), up 13 percent on 2010.

Aggreko had raised its pretax profit forecast to at least 320 million pounds in October.

It said on Monday that it had seen strong order intake in its International Power projects division, which provides capacity in emerging markets, and it anticipated about 1,200MW of new orders in 2011.

It said it would start 2012 with at least 20 percent more power on hire in International Power projects than at the start of 2011, and good momentum in its local business.

But the group said it was more cautious about the second half of the year, when any downturn in economic activity was more likely to be felt by its businesses.

Chief Executive Rupert Soames said: "As we enter 2012, demand for temporary power remains strong and we will continue to invest in the expansion of our fleet and our global network of service centres."