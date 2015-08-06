LONDON Aug 6 Aggreko, the world's
largest power provider, said it expected trading in 2016 to
remain difficult, with margins and returns set to be lower due
to a restructuring following a profit warning last month.
The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers
electricity shortfalls, said it had implemented a new
organisation structure focused on better addressing its troubled
markets and improving operational efficiency.
"2016 will be a year of change in the business with markets
remaining difficult; margins and returns are likely to be lower
in the short term," it said.
