Nov 16 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest
temporary power provider, said it was reviewing the value of its
North American fleet of oil and gas rental generators after
further weakness in that market dragged down its third-quarter
underlying revenue.
Aggreko, whose kits power major events and cover electricity
shortfalls, has been cutting costs and jobs and reigning in its
capital spending to cope with subdued demand and price
pressures.
The potential writedown comes as Aggreko tries to limit its
exposure to the North American oil and gas market, whose
weakness has offset gains elsewhere.
Chief Executive Chris Weston said the North American fleet
had a book value of 40 million pounds ($50 million) and
accounted for about 3 percent of its global fleet.
Although commodities have recovered some ground from their
mid-2013 fall, firms are still holding back on new investments
and are limiting expenses such as renting power supplies.
Aggreko said pricing pressure in the weak North American
upstream oil and gas market and a reduction in regional gas
volumes caused underlying revenue to fall 7 percent in the
quarter ended Sept. 30.
The North American oil and gas rental business was down 50
percent year-on-year, overshadowing some recovery in demand from
the petrochemical and refining sector as deferred maintenance
projects started coming online.
"Given this continued decline in gas volumes, we are
reviewing the carrying value of our small gas generators, which
are almost exclusively deployed into the oil and gas sector,"
Weston told analysts.
Aggreko forecast full-year pretax profit before exceptional
items of about 225 million pounds at current currency rates,
below Morgan Stanley's estimate of 228 million pounds.
Analysts raised concerns about 2017 profit, as Aggreko said
it had bid for a 200 megawatt contract in Argentina at a
"significant discount to the historic pricing".
The outcome of the bid - crucial for the company as it would
replace a 450 megawatt contract that makes Argentina Aggreko's
single largest market - was still unknown, the company said.
"Oil price volatility, emerging market uncertainty and
unpredictable competitor behaviour has placed returns under
pressure," Peel Hunt analysts wrote, cutting their share target
price to 700 pence from 900 pence.
"We suspect that nervousness regarding competitors and
operational change will continue to result in underperformance,"
they added, reducing 2017 profit guidance to 225 million pounds
from 260 million pounds.
Aggreko's shares closed down 4.6 percent at 765 pence.
($1 = 0.8033 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto and Elaine Hardcastle)