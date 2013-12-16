LONDON Dec 16 Aggreko, the British
company that will provide temporary power for next year's soccer
World Cup, said its full-year results would beat analysts'
expectations, sending its shares more than 7 percent higher on
Monday.
The company, whose equipment powers major events and covers
electricity shortfalls, said underlying revenue for the year to
Dec. 31 would be around 3 percent higher due to strong trading
by its contract hire business.
Aggreko, which has also been selected as temporary power
provider for next year's Commonwealth Games in Scotland, said it
now expected to generate at least 335 million pounds ($545.3
million) in profit before tax and amortisation.
Analysts had forecast Aggreko's 2013 pretax profit to be
around 331 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Aggreko's shares rose more than 7 percent in morning trade
and were 5.8 percent higher at 1,604 pence at 1014 GMT, the
biggest gainer among FTSE 100 blue-chip shares.
World Cup organiser FIFA said on Monday Aggreko would
provide temporary power for the championship's 12 host cities in
Brazil and the international broadcast centre in Rio de Janeiro.
"It's been a reassuring end to the year from Aggreko," said
David Brockton, an analyst at Liberum Capital, which had
predicted the firm would generate pretax profit of just under
330 million pounds.
Shares in Aggreko have fallen 6.7 percent since the start of
the year, compared with a 9.6 percent rise in the FTSE 100.
Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey raised his 2013 pretax
profit forecast to 340 million pounds from 330 million pounds,
and said the company's profit upgrade would support the shares.
He retained his estimate for 2014 of 305 million pounds.
Aggreko said underlying revenue should rise by about 8
percent in its Europe, Middle East and Africa division and by
about 7 percent in the Americas.
But revenue was expected to fall by around 2 percent in its
power projects business, which charges customers both for
generating capacity and the electricity produced mainly in
emerging markets, and by 7 percent in Asia due to the expiry of
contracts with Tokyo Electric Power Company.
Aggreko said strong cash generation and lower capital
expenditure were expected to reduce net debt by 200 million
pounds. Net debt was 593 million pounds at the end of 2012,
Thomson Reuters data showed.