* Q1 order intake rises
* Shares one of biggest gainers on FTSE 100 index
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, April 15 Aggreko, the world's
biggest temporary power provider, said was on track to meet its
profit expectations for 2014, helped by events such as the
soccer World Cup, after posting a 5 percent rise in
first-quarter group revenue.
The British firm, whose equipment powers major events and
covers electricity shortfalls, said it had seen an 11 percent
revenue rise at its power equipment rental business, with strong
growth in Northern Europe, the Middle East and Russia.
Aggreko said earlier in the year that it expected 2014
operating profit to be unchanged at around 312 million pounds
($522.1 million), after profit fell 8 percent in 2013.
Shares in Aggreko were up by 2 percent by 1129 GMT, having
risen by more than 6 percent earlier in the session, making the
company one of the highest risers on the FTSE 100 index.
"We've had a strong order intake ... but we're not seeing a
fundamental shift in the marketplace and emerging markets remain
challenging," said Chief Financial Officer Angus Cockburn.
"We also are getting geared up for a busy summer of events,"
Cockburn said, citing the soccer World Cup in Brazil and the
Commonwealth Games in Scotland as the main drivers of growth in
the second quarter.
Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Caroline de La Soujeole orders had
continued to be strong into the second quarter.
"The start of Q2 has been strong in our view with nearly 200
mega watts of orders resulting in year to date order intake of
406 mega watts which compares with 260 mega watts at the same
stage last year," she said.
Aggreko said first-quarter order intake was up by 150
megawatts year-on-year, after the company won contracts to
supply 120 mega watts of energy to Libya and 50 mega watts of
heavy fuel oil to Senegal.
Revenue from Aggreko's power projects business, which
operates temporary power plants, fell 3 percent in the first
quarter due to the completion of shorter-term contracts with
Indonesia and Japan which were only partially offset by new
contracts in Mozambique and Ivory Coast.
Trading in Asia Pacific remained weak, with revenues down 21
percent, largely driven by a slowdown in the Australian mining
sector.
($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Erica Billingham)