(Corrects outsourcing firm to Serco from G4s in last paragraph)
LONDON Jan 7 Shares in Aggreko, the
world's biggest temporary power provider, rose more than 5
percent after it raised its 2014 trading profit expectations
following a debt settlement.
The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers
electricity shortfalls, said it had negotiated a contract in
Argentina which included a settlement on an outstanding debt.
Aggreko said it had agreed to extend an existing 300
megawatt (MW) of capacity with Energia Argentina for two more
years. This enabled it to reach a settlement of debt for which
it had previously set aside provisions.
The company said it had also signed a two-year contract to
provide an additional 150 MW of diesel-fuelled power with
Energia Argentina and won an extension to a contract in Ivory
Coast.
Shares in Aggreko rose more than 5 percent to 1,511 pence in
early trading, making it one of the biggest gainers on the FTSE
100 index.
"It's a little bit of good news at the start of the year
after the stock has been pretty weak," said Andrew Nussey,
analyst at Peel Hunt.
CEO Rupert Soames left the firm last April to join
outsourcing company Serco and in August it warned that
the strength of the British pound would hit its trading profits.
