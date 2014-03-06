LONDON, March 6 Aggreko, the world's biggest
temporary power provider, said it would return 200 million
pounds ($334 million) of cash to shareholders, as it posted an
expected 8 percent fall in full year results.
The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers
electricity shortfalls, said on Thursday pretax profit fell to
338 million pounds from 365 million a year earlier, slightly
ahead of analyst forecasts of 333.76 million, according to
Reuters data.
Results were down due to the impact of lower revenues from
military work in Afghanistan and post-Fukushima reconstruction
in Japan, as well as no revenues from the London Olympics.
Aggreko proposed a 10 percent increase in its dividend to
26.30 pence per share for the year and said it would return an
additional 200 million pounds to shareholders in June after a
year of strong cash generation.