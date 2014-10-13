HONG KONG Oct 13 China's Agile Property
Holdings Ltd is in talks with banks to extend a
remaining bridge loan, the company said on an analyst briefing
call on Monday.
Shares in the Hong Kong-listed property developer slumped by
more than a fifth as trading in the stock resumed following news
last week that it withdrew a rights issue and that its chairman
Chen Zhuo Lin had been required by the Kunming City prosecutor
to stay at "a designated residence" since late on Sept 30.
HSBC, Standard Chartered and Hang Seng
Bank provided a $475 million 8-month loan to Agile in
April that expires on Dec. 8, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
