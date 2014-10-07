HONG KONG Oct 7 Yields on Chinese developer Agile Property's bonds leapt this week as speculation flared over why trading in the company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had been suspended on Friday.

The lack of any statement by Agile following the suspension fanned rumours, raising concerns about the company's debts at a time when China's property market has been gripped by a slowdown.

The company told Reuters in an e-mail on Monday that it would issue a statement to explain the suspension when needed. Meantime, the uncertainty has made the debt market nervous.

Agile has over $2 billion worth of bonds outstanding and analysts are worried that its short term debt of 14.7 billion yuan exceeds the free to use cash balance on its books, which stood at 1.3 billion yuan on June 30.

"A formal announcement will be made on the reason of trade suspension if and when appropriate," Agile said in an e-mailed response to Reuters' request for comment.

A company official said, however, that a statement would be issued shortly, and trading in Agile shares would resume within the next two days.

"There are too many rumors out there and they're having an immense impact on us, we will refute them one by one," said the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Standard & Poor's credit rating agency said it was monitoring developments surrounding Agile, which S&P currently rates at BB, putting it in junk bond territory.

"A share suspension for a day or two is not unusual, but if this situation goes beyond that without a good explanation, we will start to be more worried," said Bei Fu, a senior director for corporate ratings at S&P in Hong Kong.

Yields on Agile bonds due in 2017 and 2019 shot up to a range of 10-12 percent from last week's 7-9 percent band.

Shares in Agile, which posted a marginal fall in net profit in the first half of the 2014, were hovering near three-year lows before trading was suspended.

Lat lat month, Agile launched a rights issue at HK$4 per share, a sharp discount to the last traded price of HK$5.58. The stock has since dived 40 percent in the year to date to HK$4.77.

The share offering at a such a large discount in the face of an already weak stock price performance was a worrying sign for investors.

"It's a weak credit with high leverage and cash flow issues. They wanted to cover a bridge loan via a rights issue, which is an indication of liquidity issues and cash flow problems," said Dhiraj Bajaj, fund manager with Lombard Odier.

"Their properties are located in cities where traction is not good and their inventory is not matched with market demand, this is worrisome given there is over $2 billion of debt looming." (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editibng by Simon Cameron-Moore)