HONG KONG Oct 7 Chinese developer Agile Property said allegations against the company spreading on the Internet were "entirely groundless and totally fabricated", after its bond yields leapt this week as speculation flared over why trading in the company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had been suspended on Friday.

"The allegations such as '(retired security chief) Zhou Yongkang is the controlling shareholder of Agile', 'Zhou Yongkang is the godfather of (director) Chan Cheuk Yin' and 'The Group is involving in money laundering' in the website article are entirely groundless and totally fabricated," the company said in a emailed statement on Tuesday evening.

Before the announcement, the suspension of Agile's shares had already fanned rumours, raising concern about whether the company could service its debts, at a time when China's property market has been gripped by a slowdown.

Agile has over $2 billion worth of bonds outstanding, and liquidity risks at the company have remained elevated ever since the first-half accounts showed the company's short-term debt of 14.7 billion yuan exceeded the free-to-use cash balance on its books, which stood at 1.3 billion yuan on June 30.

A company official told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that trading in Agile shares would resume within the next two days.

"There are too many rumors out there and they're having an immense impact on us," said the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We will refute them one by one."

Standard & Poor's credit rating agency said it was monitoring developments surrounding Agile, which S&P currently rates at BB, putting it in junk bond territory.

"A share suspension for a day or two is not unusual, but if this situation goes beyond that without a good explanation, we will start to be more worried," said Bei Fu, a senior director for corporate ratings at S&P in Hong Kong.

Yields on Agile bonds due in 2017 and 2019 shot up to a range of 10-12 percent from last week's 7-9 percent band. Shares in Agile, which posted a marginal fall in net profit in the first half of the 2014, were hovering near three-year lows before trading was suspended.

Late last month, Agile offered a rights issue at HK$4 per share, a sharp discount to the last traded price of HK$5.58. The stock has since dived 40 percent in the year to date to HK$4.77. The share offering at a such a large discount in the face of an already weak stock price performance was a worrying sign for investors.

"It's a weak credit with high leverage and cash flow issues. They wanted to cover a bridge loan via a rights issue, which is an indication of liquidity issues and cash flow problems," said Dhiraj Bajaj, fund manager with Lombard Odier.

"Their properties are located in cities where traction is not good and their inventory is not matched with market demand, this is worrisome given there is over $2 billion of debt looming." (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Larry King)