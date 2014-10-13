(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Agile to )
HONG KONG Oct 11 Chinese developer Agile
Properties said its chairman has been detained by
authorities but the company has applied to the Hong Kong stock
exchange to resume share trading on Monday after a week-long
suspension.
The company said in a statement on Friday evening that
chairman Chen Zhuo Lin was required by Kunming City prosecutor
"to stay at a designated residence" since the evening of Sept
30.
In Chen's absence, non executive directors Fion Luk and Chan
Cheuk Yin are to be acting co-chairpersons, the company said.
Rating agency Moody's downgraded Agile's corporate family
rating and its senior unsecured debt on Friday evening before
the company announcement.
"The ratings downgrade reflects our concerns over Agile's
higher refinancing risk, against the backdrop of more
challenging market conditions, a share trading suspension, and
the announced cancellation of its rights issue," said Gerwin Ho,
Moody's senior analyst, in a statement.
Agile cancelled its proposed HK$2.8 billion rights issue on
Friday.
Trading of Agile's shares in Hong Kong has been suspended
since Oct. 3. The real estate company has remained silent on the
reason for the trading halt, fuelling speculation about its
ability to service its debts.
On Friday, Agile's bonds due in 2017 and
2019 were yielding 14-17 percent, up from 10-12
percent at the start of the week, according to data from
Tradeweb. A week ago, the bonds were yielding 7-9 percent.
