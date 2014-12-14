HONG KONG Dec 14 Chinese developer Agile
Property Holdings Ltd said on Sunday its Chairman Chen
Zhou Lin would resume work on Dec. 15, some two months after
being detained by authorities in Kunming City and placed under
house arrest.
Agile, which is saddled with debt and has suffered slowing
sales, said billionaire Chen was no longer subject to the
measures and would resume his duties as an executive director
and chairman from Monday.
It said its operations and business "remain in its usual and
normal manner", but made no comment for the reasons for his
detention or for his release.
Agile had said in early October Chen had been detained and
was required by Kunming City prosecutor to stay at a "designated
residence" since the evening of Sept 30.
The company subsequently delayed and down-sized a planned
rights issue of new stock.
The statement on Sunday also said another unnamed missing
company director would resume duties from Monday.
Chinese developers are under pressure due to a slowing real
estate sector, with tight credit and excess supply forcing many
to sell stock cheaply to raise cash.
Agile's problems have been exacerbated by the detention of
Chen, whose family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st in
China on the 2014 Hurun Rich list.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)