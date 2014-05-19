BEIJING May 19 A subsidiary of Chinese real estate firm Agile Property Holdings Ltd has been fined for violating laws governing the construction of golf courses, official state media and China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

Agile's subsidiary illegally built a golf course on farmland in southwestern Yunnan province, the NDRC said in a statement on its website, adding that the crackdown served as a warning and attempt to educate would-be violators.

Xinhua also released a report, not naming Agile's subsidiary, saying all facilities on the illegal courses had been demolished and their owners fined heavily.

The punishment and demolition of the golf courses, which attract many of China's rich and powerful, comes amid a larger crackdown on official corruption and extravagance in China, aimed at maintaining stability. The common and public flaunting of personal and often illicit wealth has led to widespread criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

Agile confirmed the company cited by the NDRC was a subsidiary but declined to provide immediate comment.

China prohibited building golf courses on arable land in 1997, according to Xinhua. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Clare Jim in HONG KONG; Editing by Mark Potter)