BEIJING May 19 A subsidiary of Chinese real
estate firm Agile Property Holdings Ltd has been fined
for violating laws governing the construction of golf courses,
official state media and China's National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.
Agile's subsidiary illegally built a golf course on farmland
in southwestern Yunnan province, the NDRC said in a statement on
its website, adding that the crackdown served as a warning and
attempt to educate would-be violators.
Xinhua also released a report, not naming Agile's
subsidiary, saying all facilities on the illegal courses had
been demolished and their owners fined heavily.
The punishment and demolition of the golf courses, which
attract many of China's rich and powerful, comes amid a larger
crackdown on official corruption and extravagance in China,
aimed at maintaining stability. The common and public flaunting
of personal and often illicit wealth has led to widespread
criticism of the ruling Communist Party.
Agile confirmed the company cited by the NDRC was a
subsidiary but declined to provide immediate comment.
China prohibited building golf courses on arable land in
1997, according to Xinhua.
