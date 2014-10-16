HONG KONG Oct 16 Chinese developer Agile
Property Holdings Ltd said it plans a rights issue to
raise HK$1.65 billion ($212.72 million), much less than the
HK$2.79 billion it proposed to raise last month, to refinance
part of a bank loan due in December.
The company last week scrapped the larger rights issue -
which would have gone towards repaying what remains of the $475
million loan - and said its billionaire founder and chairman
Chen Zhou Lin had been detained.
As at 0131 GMT, Agile shares had dropped 1.9 percent to
HK$4.08 while the Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent.
Agile bonds rebounded, with the 2017s now trading
at 91.5/93, a four point recovery from a recent slump.
(1 US dollar = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)