HONG KONG Oct 16 Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it plans a rights issue to raise HK$1.65 billion ($212.72 million), much less than the HK$2.79 billion it proposed to raise last month, to refinance part of a bank loan due in December.

The company last week scrapped the larger rights issue - which would have gone towards repaying what remains of the $475 million loan - and said its billionaire founder and chairman Chen Zhou Lin had been detained.

As at 0131 GMT, Agile shares had dropped 1.9 percent to HK$4.08 while the Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent. Agile bonds rebounded, with the 2017s now trading at 91.5/93, a four point recovery from a recent slump.

(1 US dollar = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)