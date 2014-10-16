* Slashes new rights issue size to $213 mln from $360 mln
By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Oct 16 Struggling Chinese developer
Agile Property Holdings Ltd, whose billionaire founder
was detained last month, said one of its executives had
disappeared as it announced fresh plans for a life-saving
capital increase.
The company, saddled with debt and slumping margins amid
China's economic slowdown, said it now planned a rights issue to
raise HK$1.65 billion ($213 million), much less than the HK$2.79
billion it proposed to raise in September.
Top Coast Investment Limited, the trustee of the founder's
family trust, will underwrite the issue as opposed to HSBC
, Standard Chartered and BNP
Paribas in the previous plan, it said.
If minority shareholders did not take up any of the offer,
Agile said the controlling Chen family and company directors
would increase their stake to 68 percent from 64 percent, in
what some analysts saw as a sign of confidence in the firm's
future.
"We view the rights issue as marginally credit positive, as
an equity undertaking instead of a shareholder loan shows a vote
of confidence from the management," said Agnes Wong, a Hong
Kong-based credit analyst with Nomura.
Agile shares were down 2.2 percent at HK$4.07 by 0410 GMT,
their lowest since April 2009, compared with a 0.5 percent fall
on the Hang Seng Index. Agile bonds rebounded, with the
2017s now trading at 91.5/93, a four-point
recovery.
Chinese developers are under intense pressure due to the
slowing real estate industry in the world's second-largest
economy, with tight credit and excess supply forcing many to
sell stock cheaply to raise cash.
Agile's problems have been exacerbated by the mysterious
detention last month of founder and chairman Chen Zhou Lin,
whose family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st in China on
the 2014 Hurun Rich list. Agile has not said why Chen was
detained.
Those concerns only deepened on Thursday when the $1.8
billion company said an executive director responsible for
overseeing projects in Yunnan and Hainan provinces was missing,
after Communist Party officials made inquiries about a
subsidiary, Tengchong Agile Resort Co. Ltd.
The missing director and officials from the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection contacted Tengchong Agile
Resort on Saturday seeking details on its land acquisitions,
developments and sales.
Agile said in a statement that neither it nor the missing
director's family had received any legal documents from
authorities related to any investigation.
It is unclear whether the director was being detained or was
on the run, or whether the company was being targeted over any
alleged wrongdoing.
Another subsidiary of Agile, Tengchong Agile Property, was
fined in May for illegal construction of a golf course on
farmland. Tengchong is a county in Yunnan province.
IMPAIRED CONFIDENCE
Money raised from the rights issue will go towards repaying
what remains of a $475 million loan due in December.
On a call with analysts on Monday, Agile said it was in
talks with banks about extending the loan. It also said the
founder's family would commit to lending $200 million.
Nomura's Wong said management issues were likely to have a
greater impact on the company's bond price than the new rights
issue.
"We believe the transaction should have minimal price impact
on the Agile bond price, given that the current concerns lie
more on management's headlines rather than the group's
refinancing ability in the near term," she said.
Agile bonds should continue to trade with volatility before
the year end, driven by headlines, she said.
Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Agile to underweight from
overweight, and lowered earnings per share forecasts citing
"uncertainties" about projects in Yunnan, debt refinancing and
equity dilution, among other things.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's lowered Agile's credit
rating on Wednesday before the new proposed rights issue, on
worries over the company's operational and financing abilities.
"In our view, refinancing remains a key risk for Agile," S&P
credit analyst Vincent Lam told Reuters on Thursday, adding the
company could face a further rating downgrade if no concrete
refinancing plan were in place by mid-November.
"The proposed rights issue is not enough to cover the bridge
loan. It's only the first part of the equation...there is
uncertainty given the impaired investor confidence."
(1 US dollar = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollar)
