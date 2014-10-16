* Slashes new rights issue size to $213 mln from $360 mln

By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Oct 16 Struggling Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd, whose billionaire founder was detained last month, said one of its executives had disappeared as it announced fresh plans for a life-saving capital increase.

The company, saddled with debt and slumping margins amid China's economic slowdown, said it now planned a rights issue to raise HK$1.65 billion ($213 million), much less than the HK$2.79 billion it proposed to raise in September.

Top Coast Investment Limited, the trustee of the founder's family trust, will underwrite the issue as opposed to HSBC , Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas in the previous plan, it said.

If minority shareholders did not take up any of the offer, Agile said the controlling Chen family and company directors would increase their stake to 68 percent from 64 percent, in what some analysts saw as a sign of confidence in the firm's future.

"We view the rights issue as marginally credit positive, as an equity undertaking instead of a shareholder loan shows a vote of confidence from the management," said Agnes Wong, a Hong Kong-based credit analyst with Nomura.

Agile shares were down 2.2 percent at HK$4.07 by 0410 GMT, their lowest since April 2009, compared with a 0.5 percent fall on the Hang Seng Index. Agile bonds rebounded, with the 2017s now trading at 91.5/93, a four-point recovery.

Chinese developers are under intense pressure due to the slowing real estate industry in the world's second-largest economy, with tight credit and excess supply forcing many to sell stock cheaply to raise cash.

Agile's problems have been exacerbated by the mysterious detention last month of founder and chairman Chen Zhou Lin, whose family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st in China on the 2014 Hurun Rich list. Agile has not said why Chen was detained.

Those concerns only deepened on Thursday when the $1.8 billion company said an executive director responsible for overseeing projects in Yunnan and Hainan provinces was missing, after Communist Party officials made inquiries about a subsidiary, Tengchong Agile Resort Co. Ltd.

The missing director and officials from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection contacted Tengchong Agile Resort on Saturday seeking details on its land acquisitions, developments and sales.

Agile said in a statement that neither it nor the missing director's family had received any legal documents from authorities related to any investigation.

It is unclear whether the director was being detained or was on the run, or whether the company was being targeted over any alleged wrongdoing.

Another subsidiary of Agile, Tengchong Agile Property, was fined in May for illegal construction of a golf course on farmland. Tengchong is a county in Yunnan province.

IMPAIRED CONFIDENCE

Money raised from the rights issue will go towards repaying what remains of a $475 million loan due in December.

On a call with analysts on Monday, Agile said it was in talks with banks about extending the loan. It also said the founder's family would commit to lending $200 million.

Nomura's Wong said management issues were likely to have a greater impact on the company's bond price than the new rights issue.

"We believe the transaction should have minimal price impact on the Agile bond price, given that the current concerns lie more on management's headlines rather than the group's refinancing ability in the near term," she said.

Agile bonds should continue to trade with volatility before the year end, driven by headlines, she said.

Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Agile to underweight from overweight, and lowered earnings per share forecasts citing "uncertainties" about projects in Yunnan, debt refinancing and equity dilution, among other things.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's lowered Agile's credit rating on Wednesday before the new proposed rights issue, on worries over the company's operational and financing abilities.

"In our view, refinancing remains a key risk for Agile," S&P credit analyst Vincent Lam told Reuters on Thursday, adding the company could face a further rating downgrade if no concrete refinancing plan were in place by mid-November.

"The proposed rights issue is not enough to cover the bridge loan. It's only the first part of the equation...there is uncertainty given the impaired investor confidence." (1 US dollar = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollar) (Editing by Stephen Coates)