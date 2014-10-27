HONG KONG Oct 27 Struggling Chinese developer
Agile Property Holdings Ltd has obtained a critical
12-month extension to repay what remains of a $475 million loan
due in December, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Banks including HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered
and Hang Seng Bank agreed to extend as much
as $265 million of the loan, the company said in a filing on
Sunday.
The rest of the loan will be repaid by the net proceeds of a
$213 million rights issue Agile announced earlier this month.
The company also won the banks' approval to extend another
HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) loan with a greenshoe option of
HK$3 billion, with the proviso that Agile would be considered as
defaulting on that loan if its current Chairman Chen Zhuo Lin
leaves his post, and is not replaced by a person specified by
the banks within 15 days, the filing showed.
(1 US dollar = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)