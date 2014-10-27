(Adds details, analyst comment, share and bond price)
By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG Oct 27 Agile Property Holdings Ltd
said it has obtained a critical 12-month extension to
repay what remains of a $475 million loan due in December,
resolving one of the biggest short-term refinancing risks facing
the struggling Chinese developer.
Banks including HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered
and Hang Seng Bank agreed to extend as much
as $265 million of the loan, the company said in a stock
exchange filing late on Sunday.
The rest of the loan will be repaid by the net proceeds of a
$213 million rights issue Agile announced earlier this month.
News of the refinancing helped to lift Agile's shares, which
have languished around five-year lows for the past two weeks.
The stock was trading 2.2 percent higher at 0256 GMT,
outperforming a 0.93 percent decline in the Hang Seng Index
.
Its perpetual bonds traded at 73.5/76.5
cents on the dollar from the previous close of 71.5/72.25. These
bonds had traded as low as 66 this month.
Some analysts, however, remained sceptical about the
long-term future of Agile, which is saddled with debt and
slumping margins amid China's economic slowdown.
"Agile has too much negative news, and it's chairman is
still missing; no one would want to try his luck with its shares
at this point," said Conita Hung, director of Amicus Asset
Management, which does not own any Agile shares.
Agile's shares were hit after it scrapped a proposed $360
million rights issue about two weeks ago and said its
billionaire founder and chairman, Chen Zhou Lin, had been
detained. The company has also said that one of its executives
responsible for overseeing projects in Yunnan and Hainan
provinces had disappeared.
In the filing, Agile said it had also won banks' approval to
extend another HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) loan with a
greenshoe option of HK$3 billion, on condition that Agile would
be considered as defaulting on that loan if chairman Chen leaves
his post, and is not replaced by a person specified by the banks
within 15 days.
Commenting on the refinancing deals, Agile's acting
co-chairperson Fion Luk said they reflected "the banks'
confidence in the Group's prospect".
Agile said it would launch new projects, as well as expand
existing projects, "with diversified strategies" in the fourth
quarter to revive sales. It did not give further details.
Agile has yet to provide the reasons behind Chen's
detention. Chen's family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st
in China on the 2014 Hurun Rich list and it is unclear whether
the company was being targeted over any alleged wrongdoing.
(1 US dollar = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollar)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)