BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
July 30 A fund run by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group has sold its 97.9 percent stake in Indian auto components maker Agile Electric Sub Assembly to a group of buyers, including Japan's Igarashi Electric Works, for an undisclosed amount.
The other buyers are Indian investment bank MAPE Securities and two funds run by financial firm Tata Capital, according to a statement from Tata Capital. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pERWHu) Further company coverage: