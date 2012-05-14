As residents protest, steelmakers eye sales from new Moscow homes
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.82-$0.84 vs est $0.83
* Sees Q3 rev $1.77 bln-$1.79 bln ve est $1.76 bln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.78 vs est $0.73
* Q2 revenue $1.73 bln vs est $1.71 bln
May 14 Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc posted a better-than-expected profit as orders rose in its core business, and forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates.
The company, which is also into chemical analysis and life sciences, expects to earn 82 cents to 84 cents a share on an adjusted basis on revenue of $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion in the third quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, net income rose to $255 million, or 72 cents per share, from $200 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share, beating estimates of 73 cents.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.71 billion. Orders rose 8 percent to $1.84 billion.
Shares of the company were up 3 percent after market. They closed at $38.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by falling gold mining stocks while energy and banking shares gained and Valeant jumped on news of an asset sale.