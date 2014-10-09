Oct 9 Agilitas Partners LLP, a pan-European mid-market private equity firm, said it hired Kevin Iermiin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an investment executive.

Iermiin was vice president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Nordic investment banking team in London, Agilitas said.

He has spent the last eight years working on a variety of transactions including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, structured products and debt instruments. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)