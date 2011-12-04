(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Dec 4 - Kuwait's Agility has bid
about 25.6 million dinars ($92.44 mln) to acquire a strategic
stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co. (KHAC), a company currently
under establishment in the Gulf Arab state, Agility said on
Sunday.
KHAC is a project envisioned in Kuwait's five-year
development plan and aims to privatise expatriate health
insurance and associated medical care. The project also includes
plans to build and operate three new hospitals and 15 health
clinics in the Gulf state.
The company is being set up with a capital of 318 million
dinars ($1.15 billion) and the required equity to establish the
firm is 30 percent, the logistics firm said in a statement to
Kuwait bourse.
Strategic investors are required to bid for 26 percent of
the 30 percent equity capital contribution, the firm said.
Agility, which is facing U.S. fraud charges, said its bid
excludes the optional premium of 50,000 dinars. It is yet to
receive a reply for the bid, the company said.
The logistics firm posted a 42-percent fall in third-quarter
net profit on the back of lost defence and government work.
Agility, which was the largest supplier to the U.S. Army in
the Middle East during the war in Iraq, pleaded not guilty in
August to charges it defrauded the U.S. government over
multibillion-dollar supply contracts.
($1 = 0.2770 Kuwaiti dinars)
