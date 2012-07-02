(The author is a Reuters contributor.)
By Cynthia Ramnarace
NEW YORK, July 2 As so often happens, a fall
changed it all for Wendy Greeley's 95-year-old mother, Edith
Blodgett.
In 2011, Blodgett suffered a head injury that left her
unsteady on her feet and her dementia more pronounced. The
independent living community where she lived told her she was
too sick to return on her own, even though she didn't want to
move.
Call it the care gap: that space between needing basic
household help and full nursing care. The issue looms large
because nearly three in four Americans over age 65 will require
some form of long-term care during their lives, according to the
National Clearinghouse for Long Term Care Information. And as
many as 12 percent of nursing home residents are considered "low
need" who could live in the community if they had the right
support at home, according to the journal Health Affairs.
The long-term care industry is figuring out how to fill this
care gap, but the price is not cheap. Licensed home health aides
earn a median $19 per hour. Adult day care services average $61
per day. A one-bedroom apartment in an assisted living facility
runs about $3,300 per month, according to the 2012 Genworth Cost
of Care Survey.
ASSISTED LIVING, WITH ADD-ONS
Greeley, now 62, had two options: Either move her mother to
a nursing home or hire home health aides to provide
round-the-clock care in her independent living community.
"My mother would have had to have been completely unaware
for us to admit her to a nursing home," says Greeley. "She was
absolutely adamant about that."
And so, with the help of Homewatch CareGivers, a
Denver-based home care company that specializes in clients with
dementia, Greeley arranged for round-the-clock help. They used
$175,000 of Greeley's mother's money in one year.
To meet needs like this, assisted living facilities are
adding "memory units" that offer the safety features needed by
people with dementia. They are also contracting with hospice
programs to provide palliative care and with local hospitals to
provide in-house access to registered nurses, podiatrists and
geriatric psychiatrists.
"Our long-term care model is evolving away from a continuum
of care to a place where the senior can receive care and
services no matter where they want to live," says Jamison
Gosselin, senior vice president of marketing and communications
for the Assisted Living Federation of America.
TAKING ON TOO MUCH
It can be hard for families to assess when the assisted
living model - even with increased services - is inadequate, and
some people stay in those settings for too long.
"Some places are holding on to people maybe for too long or
accepting them when they shouldn't," says Byron Cordes,
president of the National Association of Professional Geriatric
Care Managers.
He recommends that families use an independent care manager
to assess whether mom needs more care than the facility can
provide and whether and how extra help can be brought in.
IMPROVISE
"If you've got enough money, you can build a nursing home in
your home," says Cordes. "You can have access to a nurse 24
hours a day and an aide. This can cost $12,000 to $15,000 a
month, but sometimes that's what folks want."
But if your parent doesn't yet need round-the-clock care,
there are other options.
When her father begged to leave his nursing home following
his second stroke, Felicia Hudson moved him from Atlanta into
her apartment in San Diego. But Hudson was going into debt,
raiding her 401(k) and risking trouble at work for taking time
off to shuttle him to thrice-weekly dialysis and other
appointments.
Her father, who lives on Social Security and a small
pension, couldn't afford to hire in-home care. Instead, Hudson
brought him to St. Paul's Program for All-Inclusive Care for the
Elderly (PACE).
PACE operates in 28 states, bills Medicare (or Medicaid) for
most medical services, and charges on an income-dependent
sliding scale for other fees. For Hudson's father, PACE provides
on-site dialysis treatment, adult day care and a full-time
medical staff to address everything from new eyeglass
prescriptions to foot care. PACE also provides transportation to
and from the facility.
Technology can also help monitor seniors for safety while
saving families the expense of hiring someone to be in the home.
"There are a lot of remote care technology solutions you can
bring into the home and offset the cost of 24-hour care," says
Leann Reynolds, president of Homewatch CareGivers. These include
devices that remind the elderly when to take their medications,
can detect falls and summon emergency assistance, and can
contact you if mom or dad did not get out of bed at the regular
time.
Costs range from $50 for medication reminders to several
hundred dollars for motion detectors and associated monthly
monitoring fees.
PAYING FOR IT ALL
Except in rare instances, Medicare does not cover any of
these long-term care solutions. But Medicaid covers people with
low income and few assets. Some states have established Medicaid
Managed Long-Term Care programs to provide care in the home
instead of in nursing homes.
Veterans are eligible for the "Aid and Assistance" pension
benefit. The income limits are higher for this program than the
basic pension, so even if your parent earns too much for a
military pension, he or she might still qualify.
And the right long-term-care insurance can cover the cost of
in-home, assisted living and nursing home care. But policies
vary. In the end, much of the cost of a custom-crafted care gap
solution will likely come out of your parent's, or your, pocket.
"We were fortunate that my mother could cover the cost,"
says Greeley, whose mother passed away in April. "I know a lot
of people struggle with this because the cost is so great."
