* Company says oil slump has driven down gas prices
* Logical diversification now seems difficult
* Australia coping with commodities downturn
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Australia's second-largest energy
retailer AGL Energy Ltd has quit its coal-seam gas
business as plunging oil prices undermined the economics of the
projects, highlighting the pressure on the country's energy
industry.
AGL has been trying to sell its gas assets in Queensland
state for several years, but said in a statement on Thursday
that efforts to sell the Moranbah, Silver Spring and Spring
Gully sites may take time because of "difficult market
conditions."
The collapse in oil prices has impacted long-term gas prices
for those projects and will result in a A$498 million ($357
million) impairment charge to its half-yearly results next week,
it said.
The Sydney-listed company said it will not move forward with
its Gloucester project and will stop output at its Camden
project, both in New South Wales, earlier than planned. The
Gloucester project was halted as "disappointing gas flow" on a
test well showed lower-than-expected project output from the
site.
These decisions will bring another A$142 million impairment
charge, AGL said.
While AGL, Australia's biggest carbon polluter, has faced
pressure from environmental campaigners over its NSW gas
projects for years, CEO Andy Vesey said the company decided to
bail on those assets because they did not justify investment
totalling A$1 billion.
AGL and other energy retailers' forays into gas exploration
and production and gas exporting seemed like a natural
diversification for the retailers when the projects were planned
and oil prices, used to formulate gas-sales prices, were above
$100 a barrel. With oil now trading above $30 a barrel, the
outlook for the plans are not as rosy.
Australia's largest energy retailer Origin Energy Ltd
in September asked shareholders for $1.8 billion to cut
debt as the weak oil price hampered the outlook for A$25 billion
Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural Gas project.
Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd has also put its
assets on the block to cope with the downturn.
"If anybody knew that the oil price was going to tumble from
$120 a barrel to $30 a barrel, we'd all be very rich," said Shaw
and Partners analyst David Fraser.
"People far more specialised than AGL couldn't see it
coming."
Investors welcomed the move, sending AGL shares up as much
as 2.4 percent to touch a record intraday high of A$18.95, in a
higher overall market.
The company reports half-year results on Feb. 10, with
analysts forecasting an underlying net profit of A$708 million,
up 12 percent on the prior corresponding period, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine.
($1 = 1.3939 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gareth Jones and Cynthia
Osterman and Christian Schmollinger)