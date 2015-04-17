* About-face after buying coal power stations in 2014
* Will add to pressure on Australia's coal industry
* Environmental lobby sceptical
(Adds reaction from environmentalists, background)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 17 AGL Energy Ltd,
Australia's No.2 power retailer and its biggest carbon polluter,
said on Friday it would not buy any more coal-fired power
stations and would close all its existing coal-fired power
plants by 2050.
The company, which became Australia's biggest owner of
coal-fired power stations when it bought two plants from New
South Wales state for A$1.5 billion ($1.17 billion) in 2014,
announced the apparent about-face in a new "greenhouse gas
policy".
Although the shutdowns may be far in the future, the AGL
policy introduces a domestic element to a slowdown already
confronting the Australian coal industry as exports to China
drop and that country shifts towards cleaner energy options.
It also suggests that AGL, which has campaigned in the past
to lower a national renewable energy target, wants to show it
can contribute to greenhouse gas reduction without the need for
government regulation.
The conservative government and centre-left opposition have
been deadlocked since last year on whether to lower the
renewable energy target, while AGL has suggested the target be
rethought completely.
Coal delivers nearly two-thirds of Australia's energy and
AGL has stakes in three of the country's biggest coal-fired
power stations. It sells energy to nearly 4 million people, a
sixth of the population.
AGL's recently appointed chief executive officer, Andy
Vesey, said the company's move out of coal-fired power would be
"an ongoing, progressive process, managing the efficient
operations of our assets, and the transition of our people into
new generation technologies and careers".
"It is important that government policy incentivises
investment in lower-emitting technology while at the same time
ensuring that older, less efficient and reliable power stations
are removed from Australia's energy mix," he said in a
statement.
However, the move won only grudging praise from
environmentalists.
"It's good that they're finally listening to the nine out of
10 Australians who want more renewable energy but it's a shame
that they're going to keep pumping carbon into the atmosphere
until 2050, when most of their dirty power plants would have
been shut anyway," said James Grugeon, director of market
impacts at GetUp!, an activist group.
"It's a step forward after several steps backwards."
Nick Brass, director at Energy Matters Pty Ltd, a solar
power firm owned by Sunedison Inc, said the policy was
well-meaning but added: "Coal power by 2050 is not going to be
an economic issue, let alone a climate issue. They're taking the
opportunity to get a nice bit of PR from a fact."
AGL shares were down 1.1 percent in afternoon trade, in line
with the broader Australian share market.
($1 = 1.2865 Australian dollars)
