BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Aug 24 U.S. power producer Southern Co said it will buy AGL Resources for about $8 billion in cash, creating the second-largest utility company in the country by customers.
AGL shareholders will get $66 for every share held, a 38 percent premium to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Saturday faulted Wells Fargo & Co for failing to stop employees from signing up customers for bogus accounts even after learning it was happening, causing a scandal.