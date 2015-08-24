Aug 24 U.S. power producer Southern Co said it will buy AGL Resources for about $8 billion in cash, creating the second-largest utility company in the country by customers.

AGL shareholders will get $66 for every share held, a 38 percent premium to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)