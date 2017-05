Dec 15 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd said an employee of a local contractor died in an accident at their Kittila mine in northern Finland on Thursday.

The company said the accident occurred on level 325 of the mine and the exact cause of the accident is not known. bit.ly/2hBu8A3

Agnico said an investigation has been started and that they are working with local authorities to determine the cause of the accident. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)