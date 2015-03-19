March 19 Canadian gold producer Agnico Eagle
Mines Ltd said it appointed Ammar Al-Joundi,
former chief financial officer of Barrick Gold Corp
, president as it grooms him as a potential chief
executive.
Al-Joundi was Agnico's CFO for about two years until June
2012 when he joined Barrick.
Barrick named Shaun Usmar, a mining industry veteran and the
former finance head of Xstrata Nickel, as chief financial
officer designate in November.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold miner, has been undergoing
a management shuffle since April 2014 when John Thornton took
over as executive chairman.
Prior to joining Agnico in September 2010, Al-Joundi spent
11 years at Barrick in various senior financial positions.
In his new role at Agnico, effective April 6, Al-Joundi will
report to Chief Executive Officer Sean Boyd, the company said on
Thursday.
The company also announced the appointments of Dominique
Girard as vice president technical services and Nunavut
Operations, Carol Plummer as vice president project development,
USA & Latin America and Michel Julien as vice president
environment.
The company also promoted Michael Timmins to vice president,
corporate development.
