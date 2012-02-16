* Co reports qtrly loss on partial writedown of Meadowbank
* Agnico board approves 25 pct increase in qtrly dividend
* Company announces changes in senior management team
TORONTO, Feb 16 Canadian gold miner
Agnico-Eagle reported a quarterly loss late on
Wednesday as a partial writedown of the value of its Meadowbank
mine in the Canadian Arctic offset gains from a surge in the
price of gold.
The company also said its president and chief operating
officer, Eberhard Scherkus, will step down, as will Paul-Henri
Girard, vice president of its Canadian operations. The company
did not provide reasons for the departures, but said the two
would continue to serve as advisors to the company.
Yvon Sylvestre has been named as the new head of operations,
while Daniel Racine will move into a new role as senior vice
president of mining, the company said.
The Toronto-based gold miner said its board approved a 25
percent increase in its quarterly dividend. The move will lift
its payout to 20 cents a share.
"While 2011 was a very difficult year for our company, we
look forward to 2012 as we expect most of our mines to produce
more gold. We also anticipate further growth in gold output in
2013 and 2014 from our existing mines," chief executive Sean
Boyd said in a statement.
In October last year, Agnico was forced to write-off its
investment in its Goldex mine in Quebec, after the mine was
shut down due to water inflow and ground stability concerns that
made operating there unsafe.
Agnico said Meadowbank previously had a property, plant and
mine development book value of about $1.7 billion. Due to
persistently high operating costs, the latest optimized mine
plan for Meadowbank resulted in a shorter mine life and an
associated reduction in the carrying value of the operation was
necessary.
The new mine plan, while expected to produce a similar
return, is a lower risk option as about 36 percent, of the
previously budgeted ore and waste tonnes will not be mined under
this plan, the company said.
Agnico's results largely mirror those of its larger rival
Kinross, which earlier on Wednesday, also reported a similar
writedown on its Tasiast mine in west Africa.
On a net basis, Agnico-Eagle reported a net loss of $601.4
million, or $3.53 a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That
compared with a year-ago profit of $88 million, or 51 cents a
share. Excluding the writedown and other one-time items, the
company reported a quarterly profit of $76.2 million, or 45
cents a share.
Agnico said it expects its 2012 gold production to be in the
range of 875,000 ounces to 950,000 ounces. Total cash costs per
ounce are expected to be in the range of $690 to $750. Output in
2013 is seen rising to about 990,000 ounces, while 2014 output
is expected to be about 1.06 million ounces, the company said.